For her, the underlying thought while creating art is to keep alive values, lend life a meaningful essence and express gratitude to the universe through creativity.

As NCR-based artist Chandni S. Chanana gets set for her latest exhibition ‘Ananta’ on March 11 at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre in the Capital displaying about 55 artworks mostly focusing on vibrations, sound and music in acrylic and oils on canvas, she stresses that the mix of and blend of colours fascinates her no end.

“When I begin on a blank canvas, many times I am unaware of the end result. The process of the work falling into place slowly is extremely satisfying and fulfilling. What finally emerges is nothing short of magical for me,” says the artist, who has exhibited her works extensively in India and abroad.

Adding that she aims to show movement in her paintings so that the viewer is able to feel the vibrations, Chanana says, “There is immense satisfaction when my art touches the soul of the person looking at it .”

A self-taught artist whose mother studied at the JJ School of Art, Chanana says ‘trial and error’ has been her greatest teacher and ascertained that she evolved as an artist.

“Yes, formal training does ensure technical finesse, but being self-taught has made me learn that one can go beyond a book to create. Isn’t creativity boundless?”

An avid traveller, the artist feels exposure to diverse cultures and interactions with people all across have enriched her no end. “But this has also made me value our own heritage and culture more. Precisely why I am inclined towards feeling the vibrations and spirituality that exist in the minutest object around us.”

Chanana asserts that music and dance have greatly impacted her artwork, and that clearly comes out in her works considering they express a lot of movement and vibrations.

(Sukant Deepak can be reached at sukant.d@ians.in)

20230308-080802