The BBC has acquired Vice’s explosive documentary about controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, reports ‘Variety’.

Produced by Vice World News, the documentary has been years in the making and gives voice to women who were allegedly abused by the former kickboxer, ‘Variety’ adds.

The film takes viewers inside Tate’s compound in Romania, where he was recently arrested. Both Tate and his brother remain in police custody in Romania, facing allegations of rape and trafficking.

In the doc, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside look at Tate’s ‘War Room’, and questions him on his public stances about the treatment of women, which have become a central part of his public persona and business.

The film also delves into the so-called “loverboy method” that was sold by Tate to thousands of young men as a tool for gaining influence over women, and which Romanian authorities now allege he used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable women to perform pornographic content.

The hour-long documentary, ‘The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate’, has been sold by Vice Distribution, the global distribution arm of Vice Media Group, to the British public broadcaster.

The film will air on the youth-oriented channel BBC Three. It is now available on the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

