ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Vice goes inside Andrew Tate’s murky world for doc acquired by BBC

NewsWire
0
0

The BBC has acquired Vice’s explosive documentary about controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, reports ‘Variety’.

Produced by Vice World News, the documentary has been years in the making and gives voice to women who were allegedly abused by the former kickboxer, ‘Variety’ adds.

The film takes viewers inside Tate’s compound in Romania, where he was recently arrested. Both Tate and his brother remain in police custody in Romania, facing allegations of rape and trafficking.

In the doc, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside look at Tate’s ‘War Room’, and questions him on his public stances about the treatment of women, which have become a central part of his public persona and business.

The film also delves into the so-called “loverboy method” that was sold by Tate to thousands of young men as a tool for gaining influence over women, and which Romanian authorities now allege he used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable women to perform pornographic content.

The hour-long documentary, ‘The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate’, has been sold by Vice Distribution, the global distribution arm of Vice Media Group, to the British public broadcaster.

The film will air on the youth-oriented channel BBC Three. It is now available on the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

20230213-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andrew Garfield too ‘sensitive’ for social media

    Shuri lost her sense of self after losing T’Challa, says ‘Black...

    Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM

    Jonah Hill praised over decision to quit appearances for mental health