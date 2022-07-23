Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek his AAP’s support.

A total of 17 Opposition parties had, last week, decided to field Alva, a former Union Minister and Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Governor, as their VP candidate, against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, the leaders of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not present in the meeting.

In the recent presidential election, the Aam Admi Party had backed the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP is expected to decide soon the party’s stand on the Vice President’s election.

