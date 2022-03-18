INDIA

Vice-President celebrates Holi with schoolchildren at his residence

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday celebrated Holi with schoolchildren and secretariat staff at the ‘Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas’.

Children from four schools in the national capital, including those run by Municipal Corporation, visited the Vice-President’s residence and greeted him on the occasion.

The Vice-President was delighted when the enthusiastic children recited patriotic poems. In reply to a question from a student whether he ever gets demotivated, Naidu said, “No, I don’t get demotivated, but sometimes, I get disillusioned when some parliamentarians do not behave upto standards in the House.”

He also said that Sardar Patel is the source of inspiration for his strong will power.

To another question on how the Vice-President balances his official duties and family responsibilities, Naidu said: “During my active political career, I could not do justice to the family but after becoming the Vice-President, now I do try to spend time with my family.”

“As the Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I have constitutional duties and obligations to perform, but I always make it a point to talk to my granddaughter and grandson,” he said.

He advised the youngsters to always love and respect their mother, motherland and mother-tongue.

He told the students to live and work for the protection of unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Highlighting the age-old civilisational values of ashare and care’, Naidu urged the students to develop a compassionate attitude.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice-President exchanged Holi greetings over phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote to the Vice-President conveying his good wishes and greetings on the occasion of Holi.

