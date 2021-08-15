Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted the people on Parsi New Year ‘Navroz’, saying it symbolises the spirit of fraternity, compassion, and respect for all.

In his message on the eve of Navroz, he pointed out the contribution of the Parsi community to the all-round development of the country.

“I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

“Celebrated with great traditional festivity, Navroz symbolises the spirit of fraternity, compassion and respect for all. The Parsi community made vital contributions to the all-round development of our country,” he said.

“Navroz is an occasion for friends and family to come together in the celebration of kinship, brotherhood and unity. I appeal to everyone to celebrate Navroz by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

“May the year ahead bring amity, prosperity and happiness in all our lives. Navroz Mubarak to one and all,” he added.

–IANS

ssb/vd