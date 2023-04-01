INDIALIFESTYLE

Vice-president of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Prabhanandaji passes away at 91

NewsWire
0
0

Swami Prabhanandaji (91), the vice-president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

A communication was issued by Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah district, confirmed his demise.

According to the mission officials, Swami Prabhanandaji had been suffering from a number of age related ailments for some time now. He was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan Hospital in October last year.

He breathed his last at 6.50 p.m. on Saturday.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that the demise created a vacuum for the spiritual and institutional spectrum not only for Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, but also for humanity.

“This is an irreparable loss. I express my heartfelt condolences for his followers, disciples and students,” the Chief Minister said in her statement,

The mission authorities have informed that his mortal remains will be taken to the Belur Math on Saturday night. His followers will have a chance to pay their last tributes there from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. His last rites will be performed within the Belur Math premises at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

20230401-222003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tara Sutaria wraps up shooting for ‘Apurva’

    BRICS members seek to benefit from global dislocations caused by war,...

    Draupadi Murmu’s Kolkata visit cancelled

    IRDAI has not decided on disclosure of agent commission on policies