INDIA

Vice-President, PM remember Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary

By NewsWire
0
0

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice- President said: “My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered. (Sic).”

“I pay my heartfelt respects to the great freedom fighter and an epitome of sacrifice and penance, Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. His life, dedicated to the service of motherland will always be a inspiration to the people of our country,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too paid his tributes in Hindi as he said: “Paying my emotional tributes on the death anniversary of a great freedom fighter, an immortal soldier in the freedom struggle, ‘Veer’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He was a staunch nationalist, inspiring author, poet and a freedom fighter. His actions will always continue to guide the nation.”

Born in May 1928, Savarkar passed away in February 1966.

Several other BJP leaders paid tributes to Savarkar on twitter and other social media handles.

20220226-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.