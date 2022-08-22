Deploring the growing “unfortunate and pernicious” trend to target judges in the public domain, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the dignity of judges and respect for the judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.

“Dignity of judges is key and among the fundamental parts of the rule of law and Constitutionalism. The recent unfortunate, pernicious trend of targeting individual judges in the public domain calls for exemplary containment. Members of the Bar and the media have a role to play in this,” said Dhankar, who is a designated senior advocate, in his address at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to felicitate him.

Further, he said an independent justice system is the best way to safeguard democratic values.

During his speech, Dhankar also acknowledged former Chief Justice R.M. Lodha, former Supreme Court Judge, Justice G.M. Singhvi, and Justice Vinod Shankar Dave who played a major role in his progress.

During the function, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana also spoke about Dhankar’s humble beginnings.

“He used to walk six kilometers from his village to attend his school. All through, he maintained live contact with his roots. Simplicity and hard work, which are synonymous with rural life, are his constant companions,” he said.

20220822-212203