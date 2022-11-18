ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky dons masaledar new look in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

NewsWire
0
0

The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is slated to release on a digital platform on December 16, showcases him in a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero.

Vicky took to Instagram to drop the new poster along with the release date of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing an orange ganji paired with jeans and a front open shirt. He completed his look with a head band.

“Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” Vicky wrote as the caption.

The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.

20221118-130801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurpreet, Akash get candid about their roles

    ‘Tareefan’ composer QARAN releases ‘Hope you don’t mind’

    Shehnaaz Gill roped in for Rhea Kapoor’s next

    Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film ‘The...