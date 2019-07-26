Vicky elated to spend time with Army at Indo-China border

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal is ecstatic to spend a few days with the Indian Army at the Indo-China border of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The “Uri: The Surgical Strike” actor shared a photograph of himself along with the soldiers on Instagram, and captioned it: “Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Jai Jawaan.”

On the acting front, he will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer – the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India – to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

The “Masaan” actor will also be seen in the period drama “Takht”, “Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship”, and a yet untitled directorial by Meghna Gulzar, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in 2021.

