ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky grooves on ‘Kya Baat Hai’, says Katrina begs not to put such videos

NewsWire
0
0

Actor and national crush Vicky Kaushal shared a candid video of himself grooving on the track ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and said that his wife Katrina Kaif begs him not post such clips on social media.

In the clip, he shared on Instagram, Vicky sits on a chair and just sways to the music, featuring him and Kiara Advani.

Vicky wrote on Instagram, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

‘Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0’ is the third song from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu’s track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled ‘Bana Sharabi’ and ‘Bijli’.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

20221207-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer

    NCB’s Key witness in Aryan Khan Drug Case, Prabhakar Sail, is...

    Kareena just can’t wait to meet her ‘mini Alia’; Mahesh Babu...

    Sasikumar to play lead in director Thangam Pa Saravanan’s next