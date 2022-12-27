ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky, Katrina to ring in New Year at Jawai in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

As the year 2022 draws to a close, many Bollywood stars are leaving the galaxy cluster at India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai, and are heading to their much needed holiday break.

While some step outside the country, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen a rather different place for their year-end vacation.

The two headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan. After celebrating Christmas with their families, KatVic first took a flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai. Katrina was in so much haste that she stepped inside the Mumbai airport. She realised after an officer told her about the security check after which she went back for the procedure.

Once the couple landed in Jodhpur, they travelled to their destination through the road. Jawai area has more than 40 families of leopards and is famous for the big cat sightings. It is surrounded by the Aravali range of mountains. The place is famous among the elite section of society.

Earlier, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated his birthday in Jawai area. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married this year, too had their vacation last year at the same destination.

Talking about Vicky and Katrina, the two got married last year in December in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony which saw only a select few guests in attendance.

The couple will ring in the New Year at Jawai and will return to Mumbai to fulfil their work commitments.

20221227-160005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MTV ‘Unacademy Unwind’ showcases beauty of folk fusion music

    Siddharth Anand: ‘Pathaan’ will showcase Deepika Padukone in probably her hottest...

    Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser for over 3,000 underprivileged kids battling cancer

    Annu Kapoor’s personal belongings, cash stolen in France