Vicky Kaushal: Ayushmann Khurrana and I are connected somewhere

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal returns to the screens for the first time since his National Award-winning blockbuster “Uri: The Surgical Strike” with his new release, “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. At the box-office the film clashes with “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom he shared the National Award. Ayushmann received the honour for his role in “Andhadhun”.

“I think Ayushmann and I are connected somewhere. We were together on ‘Koffee With Karan’ and we have hosted an awards show together as well. After that, we shared the National Award (Best Actor) and now, our films are releasing on the same day!” said Vicky, while interacting with the media at a promotional event for “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” along with film’s director Bhanu Pratap Singh on Thursday in Mumbai.

About the clash, he added: “It is impractical that you will get a solo release because we make a lot more film than the Fridays that we have, so clashes (of films) are bound to happen.”

Vicky’s next film after this is the Karan Johar-directorial “Takht”. He will start shooting for the historical drama in March.

“Takht” is a big-budget period drama that casts Ranveer Singh as Dara Shukoh and Vicky as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film is scheduled for a Christmas weekend release in 2021 and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Asked if he feels the pressure being a part of such a big-budget film, Vicky said: “I don’t feel much pressure but I am excited because it was on my bucket list to do a period film. I will start preparing for it immediately after release of ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’.”

The recent Filmfare Awards in Guwahati ignited widespread fan ire over Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” bagging the maximum number of awards.

Talking about the controversy, Vicky said: “It’s not the first year where this kind of a controversy has taken place. They (award ceremonies) have their jury to decide winners. I don’t know what goes behind it. We (actors) are also like the audience who go there to enjoy the award ceremonies. If we are announced winners then we receive it (the award) otherwise we just enjoy the night. So, I don’t know anything about it, but I believe there is jury who takes that decision. So, we should leave it to them.”

