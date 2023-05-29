ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal binges on Gujarati snacks during ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ promos

Vicky Kaushal gave his diet a skip as he was pictured enjoying some mouth-watering delicacies in Ahmedabad.

Vicky is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ in the city and he decided to make a pit-stop to try some of the popular Gujarati snacks.

The actor was seen gorging on Jalebis, khandavi, khaman and fafda during his city visit.

The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.

The story revolves around two college sweethearts, Kapil and Saumya (Vicky and Sara), getting married. They are pretty much in love, but now they are each other’s mortal enemies, and wish to go their separate ways.

20230529-161801

