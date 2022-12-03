ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal gets a picture clicked with Sam Manekshaw’s statue

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen essaying the role in ‘Sam Bahadur’ in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial, shared a picture posing with Sam Manekshaw’s statue.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biopic based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen dressed in a black hoodie, a baseball cap and black sunglasses.

For the caption, he wrote, “SAM.”

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

20221203-113802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar recounts training with Rashtriya Rifles soldiers for ‘Mission Frontline’

    ‘Coffee With Kadhal’ is a story around three brothers, says Sundar...

    In Public Interest: ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ to get sequel

    Mahima Chaudhry to play author Pupul Jayakar in ‘Emergency’