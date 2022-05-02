Vicky Kaushal said in a recent interview that Katrina holds a great influence in his life. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The duo kept their relationship a secret right up to the wedding, although media outlets did speculate on whether the two were together or not, neither of them ever confirmed it.

Since the wedding though, the two are all about sharing their love on social media and often share pictures of their loved-up moments and cosy getaways with their fans and followers on Instagram. Netizens now call them VickKat, an amalgamation of Vicky and Katrina.

While they do share pictures, even though they are newlyweds, the couple doesn’t talk about each other much but Vicky recently opened up about his wife Katrina in his life. He hailed her intelligence and stated that he was really lucky to have her as his life partner.

Vicky spoke about Katrina in an interview with Hello Magazine and said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.”

Vicky will be gracing the cover of the magazine for its May edition. Katrina and Vicky got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2021 which was attended only by family and few close friends.

Recently the couple went on a short tropical holiday to an unknown location and shared beachy sunkissed pictures of each other enjoying the sun, sea and sand. They have since returned to Mumbai and resumed their respective work schedules.

Vicky will soon be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxmi Utekar’s untitled movie. He is also working on Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ and Dharma Productions’ ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedhnekar.

Katrina Kaif, meanwhile also has a few films in the kitty. She is working with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’. She is also working with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s (of ‘Andhadhun fame) ‘Merry Christmas’. Besides these, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’ which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.