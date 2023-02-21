ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal reminisces ‘Masaan’ clinching him IIFA for Best Debut

The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to be hosted by Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as it returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26. For Vicky, his IIFA journey started seven years ago with his debut film ‘Masaan’ clinching him the Best Debut Award.

Speaking on the occasion, the ‘Uri’ actor said, “I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, ‘Masaan’ when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year. I can’t wait to be back to take centre stage as IIFA Awards host along with Abhishek Bachchan.”

The event will be staged at the world-class Etihad Arena. The highly anticipated two-day celebration will mark the 23rd Edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards and is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, with the theme of ‘One People. One World’.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “I’m ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer. With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following, it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards”.

The IIFA will also see performances by other Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

