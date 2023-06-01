ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan go jhumka shopping in Delhi’s Janpath market

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently in the national capital to promote their upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The stars were photohgraphed in the popular tourist flee market called the Janpath market, where the actress was seen getting pictured trying out jhumkas.

In one picture, Vicky and Sara are seen together smiling at the camera. Vicky is seen holding an earring while Sara leans to try it. The actor looks dapper in casual wear paired with sunglasses while Sara kept it cool with Indian wear.

The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.

The story revolves around two college sweethearts, Kapil and Saumya (Vicky and Sara), getting married. They are pretty much in love, but now they are each other’s mortal enemies who wish to go their separate ways.

20230601-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did Zoya Akhtar hint at ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel?

    Parineeti Chopra is grateful to directors who have brought the best...

    Before Malaika, 5 actress shied away from doing ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ song

    Salil Ankola: Have been doing regular work as actor for past...