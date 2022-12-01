ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ to release next year

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ shared a sneak peek into the film by unveiling its teaser on Thursday. They also announced that the film will hit the screens on December 1, 2023.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he dropped the teaser of the film. In the video, the actor is seen dressed in the Indian Army’s uniform and walking amidst Army personnel, who make way for him. His face is not visible as his back is towards the camera.

Vicky wrote, “365 days to go SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023.” The producers also dropped the first teaser announcing the release date on Twitter.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. ‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

20221201-144802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee reveals reason behind not appearing on ‘Koffee With Karan’

    Sonakshi Sinha flaunts diamond ring in latest pic; sparks engagement rumours

    Taraka Ratna’s team denies he has any role in ‘SSMB28’

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Simba Nagpal enters the VIP zone