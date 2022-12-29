ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared that the best award he has received till now was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film ‘Masaan’.

During a conversation with Big B on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, he said: “I still recall my father calling my name at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message he had received from you. I was asking when my father handed me his phone and showed me your message.”

“I typed the entire message on my phone and realised it takes 90 seconds to type. I spent the entire night unable to sleep because I believed that Mr Bachchan thought about me for a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best awards I received was your text,” he added.

Later on the show, the host received a video call from Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B about when he first saw him, how he later began his career as a stuntman, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie ‘Mard’.

He also mentioned: “‘Masaan’ was released on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1 a.m. saying that he cannot believe it is Vicky’s first film as he is so good and after reading that text I felt like crying tears of joy.”

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are appearing for the ‘Finale Week’ special episode of ‘KBC 14’

20221229-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan all set to resume shooting for ‘Hari Hara Veera...

    ‘Rasiya’: New song from ‘Brahmastra’ released

    Sonu Nigam is the voice of reason in the language debate:...

    Actress Revathy returns to direction with ‘Salaam Venky’