Vicky Kaushal tries to spook audience with ‘Bhoot’ poster

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is coming up with the horror drama “Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship”, unveiled the film’s official poster on Friday.

In the poster, Vicky is seen being pulled into the water by a woman ghost while he is struggling to get out.

“Can’t get away from the fear, can’t get away from the terror. Help me escape ‘The Haunted Ship’ on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. ‘Bhoot’,” he captioned the poster.

“Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship”, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh.

