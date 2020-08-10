Vicky Kaushal turns Superman in latest picture

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has turned Superman in his latest social media picture.

Vicky’s new Instagram picture has him jumping into bed. The picture has been captured in a way that the actor seems to be flying in the air.

“Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am (what to do, the petrol doesn’t end #3am),” he captioned the funny picture.

Vicky had recently shared that he is keen to be lean, and the aspiration came to him early one morning at around 2.45am. He took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture of himself standing in front of the mirror, shirtless. In the picture, he sports a baseball cap and is in his shorts.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

–IANS

dc/vnc