Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has had a great time shooting for ‘Sam Bahadur’, so far. The actor, who was seen enjoying a game of cricket after an early pack-up on the film’s sets a few days back, has now wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the news of schedule wrap-up with his followers. Vicky Kaushal shared an emotional post where he wrote that after two months and five cities, it’s a schedule wrap of the film.

He wrote “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the SAM BAHADUR!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAM BAHADUR !!! @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies (sic)”.

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies, started its shooting in August. Meghana Gulzar – the film’s director, also shared the call sheet for the day 40 of ‘Sam Bahadur’ in the story section of her Instagram, she wrote “Day #40, lets do it (sic).”

‘Sam Bahadur’ is the story of India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film, which features Vicky in the titular role, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. ‘SamBahadur’ is set to arrive in theatres in 2023.

