Vicky Kaushal’s 2.45am wish: Keen to be lean

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is keen to be lean, and the aspiration came to him early one morning at around 2.45am.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he posted a monochrome picture of himself standing in front of the mirror, shirtless. In the picture, he sports a baseball cap and is in his shorts.

It’s his rhyming caption that steals the eye.

“Keen to be lean at raat ke paune teen,” he wrote.

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to the comment section and wrote: “Caption game”.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar said: “Waah”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

