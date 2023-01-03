ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves makes wife Katrina blush

NewsWire
0
0

National crush Vicky Kaushal is the perfect husband as he never fails to impress wife Katrina Kaif and make her feel special.

Vicky recently danced for Katrina, seemingly on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actor Mini Mathur posted a video giving a glimpse of how she spent 2022.

A part of the clip showed Vicky Kaushal seated on the ground as he danced while actress Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, was also seen grooving to the music behind him. Katrina sat on a couch near them with another person and blushed looking at Vicky.

On the work front, Katrina, who was last seen in the horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, will be next seen in Aditya Chopra’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan.

She also has Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi AND Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’.

Vicky was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

20230103-121204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Koratala Siva clears the air on ‘NTR30’

    Vivek Oberoi lends his voice to poetic tribute ‘Verses of War’

    Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ trailer promises more BO action from down South

    Rohit Shetty decodes true feelings of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestants