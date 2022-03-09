ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Vicky Kaushal’s post for Women’s Day causes netizens to go ‘Awww’

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Yesterday was International Women’s Day and many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes. Several celebrities shared pictures of the special women in their life tagging them when wishing Happy Women’s Day.

Vicky Kaushal got the most amount of love from his fans and netizens for his post on Women’s Day. He shared an adorable picture of his wife, Katrina Kaif and mother all loved up in a cosy hug with Katrina sitting on his mother’s lap.

The picture is all kinds of sweet and the warm and fuzzy quotient goes higher when you know that this is a picture of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The picture shared by Vicky Kaushal is said to have been clicked at Kaushal’s mother’s 60th birthday celebrations. Though the attires are casual, Katrina as always manages to rock her outfits and looks stunning in red traditional Indian attire, complete with gift box in hand.

Sharing the picture on Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal captioned the pic “My Strength. My World.”

The picture received much love from netizens and celebrities alike. Zoya Akhtar commented that it was a beautiful picture. Mini Mathur posted “This is too sweet”. Fans of the actor flooded his post on Instagram with comments showering love for the picture and sharing their wishes for Women’s Day to the special women in Kaushal’s family.

Katrina was recently in the news for the new teaser video and release date announcement for ‘Tiger 3’.

Vicky Kaushal meanwhile has a full plate with several releases lined up this year – ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, ‘Luka Chuppi 2’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

