ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky, Sara-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

According to Adarsh the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ hits the big screen on June 16.

Adarsh said: “The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route.”

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

20230609-160003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Isabelle Huppert to receive Berlin Film Festival’s honorary Golden Bear

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Ankit Gupta’s ‘satta’ at risk, Abdu Rozik loses...

    Shreya Ghoshal: I urge everyone to meet people only if unavoidable

    Anupam Kher turns 67, shares his fitness journey with pics of...