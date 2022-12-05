ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vicky talks about fitting in the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag

For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing a lot of dancing and comedy in the upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He says every actor wants to prove themselves in a holistic way.

Talking about fitting into the “quintessential Bollywood hero” tag with all the song and dance in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Vicky told IANS: “I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that’s what they say it’s only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor.

“I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.”

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

