Vicky wishes mom: ‘Aapki maar aur maalish dono main sukoon hai’

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has shared a sweet birthday wish for his mother Veena Kaushal along with a video on social media.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother giving him an oil head massage. Alongside the clip, he wrote: ” Happy birthday maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono main sukoon hai love you.”

Vicky’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif dropped a red heart emoji.

His actor brother Sunny Kaushal too penned a note for his mother: “Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai… Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai? Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri,Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai.. -GD47 Happy birthday Maa.”

Vicky and Sunny’s mother Veena is married to action director Shyam Kaushal.

On the work front, Sunny is gearing up for the ‘Mili’ starring Janhvi Kapoor. Vicky will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’ among many others.

