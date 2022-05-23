The victim in the 2017 actress abduction case has sought the intervention of the Kerala High Court after speculation that the entire case might be swept under the carpet.

In her petition, she alleged that massive political intervention has taken place when the Crime Branch team is set to submit its final report on May 30 for further investigation.

She expressed deep concern that while the arrest of actor Dileep took place in 2017, but things now appear to have turned topsy-turvy and since she has no other way of getting justice, she is approaching the High Court.

The first jolt to the victim was last month when the Chief of the Crime Branch DGP S.Sreejith was moved out of the post and a new officer took over.

This move has been attributed to Vijayan’s new political advisor P. Sasi, whose history of tinkering with crucial cases in the past is known to all.

Former State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran commented that Vijayan, too, is a father to a daughter.

“One fails to understand what’s happening to the much hyped stance of women safety and security that you and your party often speak of. It was a surprise that when investigation in the case was reaching a crucial juncture, the top official was removed. Things have reached a stage where people have lost faith in your handling of things and hence, you have lost the moral right to continue,” said Ramachandran.

Film director Byju Kottarakara who has been battling for the victim said that shocking news are coming out and the media has even reported that a former police official was given a bribe of Rs 50 lakhs to ensure that Dileep goes scot free.

There are two cases against Dileep. One is the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is the eighth accused and was in jail for over two months, and the second case was registered in December last year that he has conspired to do away with the police officials who accused him in this case.

