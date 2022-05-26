For the first time after her harrowing experience in 2017, when she was abducted and harassed in a moving car in Kochi city, the victim on Thursday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here and expressed happiness after meeting him.

“I was wanting to meet him for a long time and it became a reality today and am extremely happy with the assurance that he has given to me,” said the actress to the media after the 10-minute meeting she had with Vijayan.

“I have conveyed my apprehension to him about the probe not going in right direction and he has assured me that they are with me,” added the actress.

Early this week, she had approached the Kerala High Court with a petition stating that she wish the court intervenes as she suspects foul play in the investigation as it is entering its last phase.

In reply to a question on if she spoke against the government in her petition, she replied in the negative.

“I have also conveyed my fears and I am really happy with the outcome of the meeting,” added the victim.

According to sources in the know of things, she conveyed her wish that the probe that is currently on should not be closed abruptly.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the abduction case and he was in jail for more than two months in 2017 and last year another case was also registered against him and his close associates for a revelation made by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar where he had conspired to do away with the police officials investigating the matter.

In both these cases, Dileep is presently out on bail and all eyes are on the High Court where a petition is being heard if the probe in the case would be extended.

After her petition came up in the court, a few top ruling front political leaders had chided her for her act as the Acrucial Thrikkakara by-election is to take place on May 31.

Reacting on this, she said she does not have anything to say about it.

But Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said they have had no role in all this and the need of the hour is leaders like State Transport Minister Antony Raju, CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI-M legislator M.M. Mani should apologise for their curt remarks after the victim filed a petition suspecting foul play in the court.

