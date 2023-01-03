INDIA

Victim’s body handed over to family, cremation this evening

The body of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car here, was handed over to the family members on Tuesday after an autopsy was conducted at the Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary.

A family member said that the body of the victim, Anjali, will be cremated this evening after the rituals are performed.

A panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening had conducted the post-mortem examination. The woman died in a horrific accident on Delhi’s outskirts late Saturday, being dragged for around 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

Delhi Police have obtained the post-mortem report of the woman, said an official.

The autopsy report stated that the woman was not raped and her private parts did not have any injury marks.

