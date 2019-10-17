Victoria Beckham is Eva Longoria’s go-to person for parenting tips

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria says her friend and designer Victoria Beckham is her go-to person for parenting advice.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress has been friends with the former Spice Girl for many years. Eva, 44, welcomed her first child – son Santiago – last year, and since then, she has turned to mother-of-four Victoria many times for parenting advice.

“Victoria is the first person I turn to. She has kids that have been through all the stages. She gets it, she does the juggle. She’s there for me whenever I need advice. Eva told The Sun Online.

“We have play dates and the best thing is that Harper is a great babysitter. She adores my little Santi.”

Victoria has sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper, eight, with husband David.

