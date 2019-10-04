Victoria Beckham’s tipsy route to healthy life

London, Oct 9 (IANS) Singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says she stays healthy by drinking red wine and tequila.

During an appearance on an episode of “This Morning”, Victoria,45, revealed the boozy secret to her healthy lifestyle, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I try to be really really healthy, I expect a lot of myself and my body. I have four kids and work a lot, I try to be healthy, fresh fish, fresh vegetables, fruit and I drink a lot of water. I am not saying I’m not fun, I am known to drink a few tequilas and a few red wines, it’s that balance. Working out, but having fun is also super important,” she said.

Talking about her tips for good skin, the star said: “Definitely take make-up off every night before bed, use a really good moisturiser that works for your skin type and stay hydrated!”

“I haven’t always had good skin, I pay a lot of attention to my skin, not just on my skin, eating healthy as well and drinking water basic things that make a difference! Using a good moisturiser, making sure my skin is hydrated and changing it up as well, I think is important,” she added.

Victoria confessed that she is a huge fan of comedy “Fleabag”, starring Phoebe Waller Bridge. She said: “I met Phoebe Waller Bridge, who I was quite obsessed with, I love ‘Fleabag’, quite obsessed, the fact I got to meet her was really exciting.”

Victoria has become a fashion icon since her rise to fame in legendary girl-band, The Spice Girls. She also listed her past make-up fails.

She said: “Way too much lip liner in the Spice Girls, way too much!! America Music Awards, probably my worse make-up look a lot of eye, a lot of lip, a lot of blush, you know, it was the 1990s. Looking at old photos, it makes me smile. It’s a journey, brought me to who I am, it has made me realise less is better!”

–IANS

sug/vnc