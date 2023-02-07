Advocate Lakshman Chandra Victoria Gowri, whose nomination for the post of Madras High Court additional judge was mired in controversies, assumed office as on Tuesday.

High Court acting Chief Justice, Justice T. Raja administered the oath of office to Victoria Gowri.

The ACJ also administered the oath of office to Advocates P.P. Balaji, K.K. Ramakrishnan, and Judicial officers, R. Kalaimathi and K.G. Thailakavadi in a ceremony held at the High Court premises.

Twenty-one lawyers led by senior advocate N.G.R. Prasad and senior counsel R. Vaigai had written to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to return the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Advocate Victoria Gowri as the Madras High Court judge.

The advocates also petitioned the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision to elevate Gowri. On Monday, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to list the case for hearing before the appropriate Bench on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Chief Justice constituted a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gawai. The bench, however, dismissed the petitions against the elevation of Gowri as the judge of Madras High Court.

Even as the arguments were taking place in the Supreme Court, Victoria Gowri assumed office as the Madras High Court judge.

