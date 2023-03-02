INDIA

Victory for Dravidian model: Stalin on Erode East results

Even as the counting of votes in Erode East constituency is yet to be completed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the “victory at Erode East constituency was for the Dravidian model of politics”.

He was addressing media persons at the party headquarters on Thursday as the results of EVKS Elangovan in the constituency were coming.

Stalin said, “People have given a big support for the Dravidian model and taught EPS yet another big lesson. This bypoll will act as an anchor for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I thank all of them who voted for us. Will continue to strive for victory.”

After the conclusion of the seventh round of counting, the Congress leader and DMK front candidate, E.V.K.S. Elangovan had established a lead of 33,612 votes. While Elangovan secured 53,548 votes, his nearest rival, AIADMK candidate, K.S. Thenarasu could get only 19,936 votes.

The counting of votes has been stopped for the lunch break and will resume soon.

