Video meet app Google Duo arriving on Android TV

San Francisco, Aug 28 (IANS) Video calling app Google Duo is coming to Android TVs and the company is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks globally.

With Google Duo, people can initiate one-on-one and group calls from their TVs.

If the TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, people can simply plug in a USB camera.

Beyond TVs, Duo and Google Meet also work seamlessly with Nest Hub Max.

“2020 may go down as the year of the video call. It’s become an indispensable tool, one we all use more than we likely would have imagined,” said TJ Varghese, Group Product Manager, Google Meet hardware.

With Google Meet on Cast, you can also use TV or a Smart Display.

“Whether you want to step away from the notifications on your laptop or phone to be more present in a meeting or you’re on mute in a larger meeting and want to concentrate on your task at hand, casting to your TV can help you be more productive and stay focused,” Varghese said in a statement on Thursday.

Meet and Cast can also pair up to simplify distance learning.

Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call.

Google Cast functionality is available for all Meet users, and casting works on Chromecast, TVs with built-in Chromecasts and Nest displays.

“With the Acer Chromebase and ASUS Remote Meet Kit from Google Meet hardware, the users can elevate work-from-home space into a dedicated home office,” the company said.

Google Meet hardware syncs automatically with Google Calendar so people can join meetings with a single touch.

