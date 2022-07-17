Popular singer Arijit Singh treated his fans in Sydney with the complete ‘Kesariya’ in a concert ahead of its release. The track, which is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday morning.

The makers of the film ‘Brahmastra’ had only given out a glimpse of the number on social media, which instantaneously became a hit on Instagram.

However, on Saturday night, Arijit sang the entire number in front of a pool of people in Sydney. The videos from the concert have found their way on the Internet and have gone viral.

A glimpse was also shared on Arjit’s fan page on Twitter and was captioned: “Kesariya | Arijit Singh Live Sydney #ArijitSingh #Kesariya KESARIYA SONG TMRW.”

On Sunday, when the song was released, Arijit said that Kesariya marks an important milestone as a romantic song in the Indian Film Industry.

“Pritam da’s tunes and Amitabh’s lyrics have been ethereal to begin with. I just did my part and I see Ranbir and Alia create absolute magic with the song on screen. Kesariya will stay in people’s hearts for sure.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures aBrahmastra’ will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

