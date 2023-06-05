Days after the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district left 275 people dead, a video showing a minor boy placing stones on railway tracks in Karnataka went viral on social media on Monday.

The video shows the boy who placed stones at a long stretch of the track is caught and questioned by the people. A man also drags the boy and makes him remove the stones from the railway track.

When the people question the boy as to why he put stone on the track and for how many days he has been doing this, the boy confessed that this was the first time he did this, adding that no one asked him to do so.

When a man says that he should be handed over to the police, the boy touches his feet and pleads to not hand him over to the police.

A Twitter user named Arun Pudur, who claims to be an entrepreneur, shared the video and urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the authorities to look into the matter.

“This is a serious issue. An underage boy was caught sabotaging the railway track in Karnataka. We have tens of thousands of kilometres of railway tracks and forget adults, now even kids are being used for sabotaging and causing deaths,” he wrote.

“Who is training these kids to do this,” Pudur questioned.

