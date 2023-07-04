INDIA

Video of car hitting rickshaw puller in east Delhi, police say minor accident

Following a video of a cycle rickshaw puller being hit by a car in east Delhi doing rounds on social media, the Delhi Police said that so far they have not received any complaints and appropriate legal action will be taken if any complaint is received regarding the incident.

On July 2, a video surfaced allegedly depicting an accident involving a car and a rickshaw. In the footage, the vehicles can be seen colliding head-on. Subsequently, the driver of the car emerged from his vehicle, and local residents began to gather at the scene as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Amrutha Guguloth, said that the video of car hitting a rickshaw is going viral on social media as a fatal road accident and it is being stated that the video is of East Guru Angad Nagar which falls under the jurisdiction of Preet Vihar police station.

“But no complaint, police control room call and medico-legal case information has been received in Preet Vihar police station regarding this incident. The video has been analysed and local enquiry conducted revealed that the accident took place on July 2, but the rickshaw puller had got minor injuries and left the spot,” said the DCP.

“We will take appropriate legal action if any complaint is received regarding the incident.”

