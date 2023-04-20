HEALTHINDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China’s attacks on religion

NewsWire
0
0

A Chinese tourism advertisement portraying a medieval Buddhist fantasy, shot in the prayer hall of Xinjiang’s second-largest mosque, has alarmed the Uyghur diaspora, which is calling it a desecration, a media report said.

They say it is particularly incensing during Ramadan, a time when mosques should host prayer and evening fast-breaking, RFA reported.

The promotional video, put out by a local propaganda office, features a bare-armed Uyghur woman as a dancer from ‘Women’s Kingdom’, a fictional polity whose queen sought to marry the Chinese protagonist of the classic Ming Dynasty novel ‘Journey to the West’, RFA reported.

She twirls in the otherwise empty Kuchar Grand Mosque.

The video, which circulated on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, emerged amid a tourism campaign to draw Han Chinese to the far-western region of Xinjiang, home to the mostly Muslim Uyghur and other Turkic people now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted.

There were 35.2 million individual visits to Xinjiang between January and March this year, resulting in 2.5 billion yuan in tourism revenue, an increase of 36 per cent over the same period last year, according to state media.

But Uyghurs say such videos are both offensive and part of a wider attempt to diminish or erase their religion and culture, RFA reported.

The video was shared on Facebook by Uyghur activist and reeducation camp survivor Zumret Dawut. It has since been taken down from Douyin.

“The message [of the video] to the Uyghurs is that we can suppress and even destroy you by assaulting and breaking your dignity through humiliation – we can do anything we want to do,” said Ilshat Hassan, Deputy Executive Chairman of the World Uyghur Congress, RFA reported.

The transformation of the Uyghur region’s most prominent religious sites into tourist attractions, demolition of other mosques and shrines, criminalisation of public expressions of Islamic piety, and pervasive surveillance have left Uyghurs with nowhere to observe Ramadan but home, RFA reported.

20230420-171402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This gel with QR code can accurately detect Covid in hundreds...

    Centre closes vaccine registration for healthcare, frontline workers

    Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

    Easing lockdown could lead to 3rd Covid-19 wave in UK: Scientists