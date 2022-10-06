Former JD-U MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh, who is said to be close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was purportedly seeing dancing with a woman dancer in his home district Siwan, as per a viral video uploaded on social media platforms.

The video was shot during Saptami of Durga Puja in Sakra Bazar village under Tarwara police station. He was invited there as a chief guest by the Durga Puja committee.

An orchestra was also organised inside the Puja Pandal where Singh was dancing with the woman and a local singer.

Singh, the former MLA from Barharia in Siwan, is known for his colourful image in the region. He also challenged Nitish Kumar government’s liquor ban decision in Bihar and announced a liquor competition in the past.

Meanwhile, a group of hooligans allegedly physical assaulted members of an orchestra in Saharsa district during Vijaya Dashmi celebration as well.

The event was organised inside the Puja Pandal of Durga Puja in Kadeya locality under Saur Bazar police station on Wednesday night.

