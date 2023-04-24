INDIA

A video has created a controversy in the politics of Jharkhand after a clip of state health minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta’s purported chat with a woman went viral on social media.

Terming the clip as ‘fake and edited’, Gupta said that a complaint has been filed with the police.

He issued a clarification and said: “It can clearly be seen that the video was edited. I have lodged an FIR in this connection and police will soon probe it. I will pursue legal action against those behind this fake video.”

Gupta added that “his political opponents circulated the video to tarnish his image.”

Terming the video as shameful, BJP leaders have questioned the character of the minister.

On Sunday, Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, shared the video clip on Twitter and wrote: “This is the character of @INCIndia, this is the so-called matter of Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. Playing with dignity of women, Congress worker Sushil Sharma burning his wife in oven, I wish Gandhi family could understand, if this is found true then the Congress should drown itself in shame.”

BJP state president Deepak Prakash said: “The behaviour of a member of the state cabinet headed by the chief minister (Hemant Soren) and senior Congress leader has come in front of the public today. Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister will keep silence on this too or will take any action.”

The Congress has started an internal inquiry. A official of the central leadership has sought a report from the state committee on the veracity of the video.

