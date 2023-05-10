ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Video of Kriti Sanon sitting on floor at ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch goes viral

NewsWire
0
1

A video of Kriti Sanon from the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she did not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall.

The video shows her looking for a seat and when she did not find one, she squatted and sat on the ground. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat.

While the fans of the actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believes that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event.

Kriti essays the role of Janaki in ‘Adipurush’ which also stars Prabhas. The film retells the story of Ramayana. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

20230510-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    STR’s ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ 2nd shoot begins in Chennai

    ‘Looop Lapeta’ to hit screens on Oct 22

    Ajay Devgn remembers his father on birth anniversary

    Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of ‘Main Khiladi’