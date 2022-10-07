The Vijayanagar police in Ghaziabad has arrested and seized the car of two youths who created a ruckus by letting off fireworks and thereby blocking National Highway-9 (NH 9). A video of the two youths, in which they are seen with their parked car on NH 9 bursting crackers, creating a commotion and blocking the road went viral on the Internet.

The police took action after the video went viral and arrested Bobby and Harsh, who are 18 and 19 years old and reside in Noida. The police have also seized their vehicle.

