INDIA

Video of youths blocking NH 9 goes viral, two arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The Vijayanagar police in Ghaziabad has arrested and seized the car of two youths who created a ruckus by letting off fireworks and thereby blocking National Highway-9 (NH 9). A video of the two youths, in which they are seen with their parked car on NH 9 bursting crackers, creating a commotion and blocking the road went viral on the Internet.

The police took action after the video went viral and arrested Bobby and Harsh, who are 18 and 19 years old and reside in Noida. The police have also seized their vehicle.

20221007-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Praying, waiting for God, says mother of IS ‘supporter’ in Kabul...

    Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

    Will win majority in Goa, but take non-BJP parties along: Congress

    ITBP DG felicitates force’s ‘Daredevil’ bikers