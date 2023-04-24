INDIA

Video shows group beating dog to death in Delhi, police register case

Delhi Police have registered a case after a disturbing video showing a group of people beating a dog to death with sticks in Karol Bagh surfaced online.

A video of the incident circulating on social media platforms, showed a group of 8-10 individuals carrying sticks, with two to three people seen beating the dog mercilessly until it eventually died.

Expressing her anguish, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “In the Karol Bagh area of Delhi, an innocent dog was mercilessly beaten with sticks and killed. Seeing this video broke my heart. Can you tell me who is the human and who is the animal in this situation? @DelhiPolice. Strict action should be taken against these perpetrators.”

According to the police, based on a complaint of a social worker, a case has been registered under sections 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code read with 11 (1) (L) the prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“The investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused persons,” said a senior police official.

