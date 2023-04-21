INDIA

Video shows K’taka farmer wiping PM’s cutout; Shah terms it ‘beautiful’

NewsWire
0
0

A video showing a farmer wiping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cutout with his towel has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video from his twitter handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described it as a ‘beautiful’ video.

The video was captured on Friday evening ahead of Shah’s roadshow in Devanahalli of Karnataka. The roadshow was cancelled due to rain. However, once the rain stopped, the farmer was seen wiping Prime Minister Modi’s cutout placed at the venue.

When the man, who captured the video, asked the farmer whether he was paid to do the job, the farmer furiously responded, “It is love and trust. Do you think Modi has done nothing? Modi is god….”

Retweeting the video shared by Karnataka BJP, Shah said: “The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka.”

20230422-012802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd T20I: Axar, Suryakumar fifties in vain as India lose to...

    4.0-magnitude quakes jolts J&K

    ‘It’s Vijay Diwas’, says CM Baghel as Chhattisgarh marks 23rd Foundation...

    Beyond Neeraj: Others in the fray for track and field medals