Video shows UP minister’s sons beating women, probe ordered

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur have ordered a probe into an incident in which the sons of a state minister and a gunner were allegedly caught on camera thrashing two women.

The incident happened on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a gunner in police uniform and two others beating two women and tearing their clothes.

The women have alleged that two sons of a state minister and their gunner thrashed them.

In their complaint to the police, the women have alleged that they are being forced to vacate a piece of ancestral land at the behest of the minister.

Minister of state for urban development Rakesh Rathore has dismissed the allegations, saying that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

He said that the driver and the women are siblings and have a land dispute which is in court.

Sitapur circle officer Sushil Singh said that all the allegations are being probed and an FIR will be registered accordingly.

20231022150017

