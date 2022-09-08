INDIA

Video surfaces of girl fighting off thief in Delhi

A video has surfaced showing a girl fighting off a thief who tried to snatch her phone in Delhi’s Badarpur area.

A senior police official said on Thursday that a PCR call was received in this respect at around 1.37 p.m. on August 8.

“The girl, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend in Badarpur’s Tajpur Pahari area. During that time, the thief tried to snatch her mobile phone but the girl showed bravery and caught the person, which made him drop the phone. But the thief managed to escape. A case has been registered at the Badarpur police station,” said the official.

The official added that several teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused.

