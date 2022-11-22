A video of miscreants smashing a car has surfaced on social media. The incident is reported to have taken place in the Dadri police station area in Greater Noida.

According to sources, the miscreants arrived at the victim’s home in Maniram Colony and vandalised the vehicle parked outside with sticks and rods.

According to the police, the incident took place due a fight among neighbours.

The victim alleged that stones were pelted at his house.

The police said that quarrels had taken place between the neighbours even before the incident.

